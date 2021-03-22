Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Realogy worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realogy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Realogy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realogy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.