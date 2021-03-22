RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $530.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

RNG stock opened at $317.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.74 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $174.15 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,340,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,888 shares of company stock worth $26,752,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

