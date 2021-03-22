RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $38.76 million and $8.30 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.00635259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024046 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

