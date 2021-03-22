Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $7.30. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 66,660 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVSB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $159.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

