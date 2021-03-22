RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

RLJ stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

