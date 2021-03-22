Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $365.94 million, a P/E ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.03.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

