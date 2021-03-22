Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.11

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $6.41. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 25,953 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.