Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 66,689 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,689 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $157.78. 54,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,449. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $92.04 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

