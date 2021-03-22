Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 312.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.22. 240,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

