Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,567 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 433.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

PEP stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 299,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.87 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

