Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $34.97 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,754 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,336,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,980,000 after purchasing an additional 324,935 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.70. 252,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

