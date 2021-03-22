Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $35.02 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,830 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $35,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

ADP stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.89 and a 1 year high of $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.