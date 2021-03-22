Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 90,898 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,898 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 467,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,136,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

