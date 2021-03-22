Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,138 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.47. 103,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

