Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $453.51. 31,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,003. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

