Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 342.07.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

