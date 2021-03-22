Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCI.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RCI.B stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$60.87. 1,621,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,206. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The company has a market cap of C$30.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

