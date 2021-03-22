Ronald Asbury Andrews Buys 11,000 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OCX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 626,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,997. The firm has a market cap of $315.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in OncoCyte by 45.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

