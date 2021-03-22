Rope ($ROPE) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,234.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Rope has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rope token can now be bought for approximately $73.94 or 0.00129180 BTC on major exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $20,234.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00468232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00138743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.11 or 0.00772381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00076962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

