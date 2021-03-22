Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 191,500 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 2.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Ross Stores worth $429,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,047 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,577. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.