Roth Capital Increases Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target to $30.00

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Luxfer stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.84 million, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16.
In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
