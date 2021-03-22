Roth Capital Increases Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target to $30.00

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Luxfer stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.84 million, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

