Royal Bank of Canada Boosts 27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$20.00

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

27221 has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

