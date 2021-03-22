Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $587.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $509.00 to $587.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.78% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.
NYSE:CP traded down $13.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.09. 207,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $180.12 and a twelve month high of $385.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,977,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,515,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
