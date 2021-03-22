Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $587.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $509.00 to $587.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.78% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

NYSE:CP traded down $13.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.09. 207,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $180.12 and a twelve month high of $385.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,977,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,515,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

