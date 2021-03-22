Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$587.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$509.00 to C$587.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$485.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$488.00.
Shares of CP stock traded down C$17.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$456.53. 769,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,894. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$261.46 and a twelve month high of C$482.74. The firm has a market cap of C$60.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$457.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$431.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
