Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,021,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 176,402 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,095.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,209,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after buying an additional 1,107,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 713,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

