Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $110.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCL. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

NYSE RCL opened at $90.50 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 57.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

