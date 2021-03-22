RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 175,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $946,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,385,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RPC by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 888,499 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its stake in RPC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 315,004 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RPC by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 302,835 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RPC by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 175,016 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

