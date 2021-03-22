Rublix Price Tops $0.0374 (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Rublix has a market cap of $776,698.94 and $5,238.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rublix has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00473149 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065770 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00139931 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054839 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00818165 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076023 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.
