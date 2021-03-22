Ruff Hits Market Capitalization of $17.99 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Ruff has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $2.10 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.26 or 0.00631191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023502 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

