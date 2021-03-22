Running Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $173.91 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

