Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.92. 50,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $370.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $345.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

