Running Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $138,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,701,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,370,000 after buying an additional 895,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,298. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.