Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 5,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

About Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.