Ruskin Alexander Vest Purchases 1,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Ruskin Alexander Vest acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $17,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,179.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ruskin Alexander Vest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Ruskin Alexander Vest acquired 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $20,840.00.

Shares of RBNC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,566. The company has a market cap of $472.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RBNC. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

