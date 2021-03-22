Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

