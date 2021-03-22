Ryo Currency Trading Up 217.2% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $605,774.43 and $2,137.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 217.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,536.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.42 or 0.03101447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.00343122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.00942160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00403108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.61 or 0.00375184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00258460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,354,246 coins and its circulating supply is 28,236,933 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars.

