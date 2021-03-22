S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.58. 189,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,032,056. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $355.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.