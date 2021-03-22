SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.97 ($16.44).

SFQ has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €12.56 ($14.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.22 million and a PE ratio of 837.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of €13.40 ($15.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.85.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.