SafePal (SFP) Price Tops $3.90

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00006809 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $422.03 million and $217.65 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SafePal Profile
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
