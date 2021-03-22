Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $21.30 million and approximately $16,156.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 140.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

