saffron.finance (SFI) Price Down 19.4% This Week

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $118.82 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1,522.33 or 0.02773529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00471437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00832559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,053 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

