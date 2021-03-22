Safra Catz Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $73,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,491,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $66.32. 10,203,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

