Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $3.20. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 307,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,825 shares of company stock valued at $56,533 in the last ninety days. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

