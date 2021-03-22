salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.26. The company had a trading volume of 208,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

