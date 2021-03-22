salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,573,687 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.96% of salesforce.com worth $1,951,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $215.59. 137,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,396. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

