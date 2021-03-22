SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SALRF. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Danske cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SALRF remained flat at $$70.39 during trading on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

