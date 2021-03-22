Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) versus Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Critical Contrast

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 15.62 $16.40 million $0.09 79.67 Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 2.49 $718.60 million $0.34 20.35

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Kinross Gold 0 2 9 1 2.92

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus target price of $13.32, suggesting a potential upside of 85.73%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% Kinross Gold 26.92% 14.20% 8.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Sandstorm Gold on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.