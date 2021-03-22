Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

