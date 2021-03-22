Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

SARTF stock remained flat at $$426.50 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.08. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $214.10 and a 12-month high of $550.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

