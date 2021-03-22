Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDMHF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SDMHF remained flat at $$395.80 during trading on Monday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $499.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.52.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

